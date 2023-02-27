WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been sentenced for shooting at officers during a protest in June of 2020.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, 30-year-old Henry Parker was sentenced to 25 years in prison for firing multiple shots at officers in north Wichita during a protest in 2020 after the death of George Floyd.

Court documents say that on June 2, 2020, just before 1:30 a.m., officers from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) were in the area of 900 W. 21st St. N. attempting to “disperse an unruly crowd.” The crowd refused to leave, resulting in WPD SWAT officers deploying tear gas.

Wichita police say an officer’s helmet was damaged as someone shot at officers (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

Shortly after, one of the officers in the riot line “came under gunfire from [the] crowd.” Several rounds skipped off of the ground around the officers, and two riot helmets worn by officers were struck by bullets or fragments, according to court documents.

A Facebook live video that captured the shooting was sent to the WPD, which helped them investigate and identify Parker.

He was found guilty on 22 counts in July of 2022: