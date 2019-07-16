Wichita man sentenced for shooting at police, burglary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 22-year-old Wichita man was sentenced Tuesday to just over 23 years in prison after shooting at Wichita police.

Elijah Martinez was sentenced for second-degree murder and several burglary cases.

In December of 2017, Martinez stole a truck and led police on a chase across west Wichita while opening fire at officers.

Martinez was shot in the jaw and arrested soon after.

During the sentencing, the judge told Martinez that he hadn’t taken any personal responsibility for his actions.

