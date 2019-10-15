Wichita man sentenced for threatening Operation Rescue worker

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 22-year-old Wichita man was sentenced today to 12 months and a day in prison for threatening an employee of the pro-life organization Operation Rescue, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Christopher M. Thompson pleaded guilty of one count of making a threat. In his plea, he admitted making three phone calls to Operation Rescue in one day containing threats against the group’s employees.

Operation Rescue Vice President Cheryl Sullenger says that Thompson threatened to rape her and her daughters and then murder her family. She says in a news release she takes no pleasure in his incarceration, but believes it is a just sentence.

Sullenger says this is a step toward restoring the sense of security he took from families.

His attorney says Thompson never intended to carry out the threats, which were sparked a 2005 story he found online that Operation Rescue had written about his grandmother.

