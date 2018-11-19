Local

Wichita man sentenced in case of guns stolen from sheriff's vehicle

Posted: Nov 19, 2018 03:17 PM CST

Updated: Nov 19, 2018 03:52 PM CST

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A 37-year-old Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 33 months in federal prison for concealing the theft of guns from a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

Justin Winger pleaded guilty to one count of misprision. In his plea, Winger admitted he was present when co-defendant Travis Keller broke into an undercover car and stole a 9 mm handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun and a 5.56 caliber rifle. Winger knew the co-defendant was a convicted felon who was prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms.

Co-defendant Travis Keller was sentenced to 57 months.

 

          

