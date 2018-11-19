Wichita man sentenced in case of guns stolen from sheriff's vehicle

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sedgwick County Sheriff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A 37-year-old Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 33 months in federal prison for concealing the theft of guns from a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

Justin Winger pleaded guilty to one count of misprision. In his plea, Winger admitted he was present when co-defendant Travis Keller broke into an undercover car and stole a 9 mm handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun and a 5.56 caliber rifle. Winger knew the co-defendant was a convicted felon who was prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms.

Co-defendant Travis Keller was sentenced to 57 months.