Wichita man sentenced in case of guns stolen from sheriff's vehicle
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A 37-year-old Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 33 months in federal prison for concealing the theft of guns from a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office vehicle
Justin Winger pleaded guilty to one count of misprision. In his plea, Winger admitted he was present when co-defendant Travis Keller broke into an undercover car and stole a 9 mm handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun and a 5.56 caliber rifle. Winger knew the co-defendant was a convicted felon who was prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms.
Co-defendant Travis Keller was sentenced to 57 months.
