Wichita man sentenced in sex trafficking case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old James Sexton was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison last Friday. On February 4, Sexton was convicted of sexual exploitation of a child.

The DA’s office says it all stems from an August 2018 case when members of the Exploited and Missing Child Unit in Wichita were on special assignment targeting online escort ads in an attempt to recover juvenile victims of sex trafficking. An undercover officer called a phone number on one of the ads and set up a meeting at a hotel in northwest Wichita. Police say a woman and a girl, one 22 years old and the other 15, walked into the hotel. The teenager was a runaway from another county.

After an exchange of money, detectives arrested Sexton.

Another woman involved in the case, Kelly Holt of Wichita, was convicted of aggravated endangerment of a child and unlawful use of a communication facility. She is awaiting sentencing.

if you believe someone is a victim of a child sex crime, you should call 911 or the Exploited and Missing Child Unit at 316-660-9478.

LATEST STORIES: