Wichita man sentenced on rape charge will receive a new trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Albert Wilson, a Wichita man, will get a new trial. A Douglas County judge on Tuesday made the decision.

Wilson met the girl at the Jayhawk Cafe, a.k.a. the Hawk, late on Sept. 10, 2016. Court proceedings said the two started kissing in the club, went together to his nearby home for a few minutes, then returned to the bar.

The woman went for a rape kit the following day, according to trial testimony, but Wilson’s DNA was only found on her chest, where he admitted to kissing her.

Lack of evidence, improper legal counsel, and a biased jury are reasons often cited for what many feel is a wrongful conviction. A judge confirmed the need for a new trial, saying there was ineffective counsel at the jury trial.

Wilson and his attorneys will return to Lawrence on Tuesday, March 23.