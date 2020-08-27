Wichita man sentenced to 32 months in prison for kicking African-America toddler at Dillons store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 33-year-old man who pleaded guilty in May of 2019, for kicking a 1-year-old African-American boy at a Dillons store in December of 2018, will spend 32 months in prison — Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said Thursday.

In 2019, Riff entered a plea of attempted aggravated battery of a child and disorderly conduct for the language he used. He also pleaded guilty to the use of toxic vapors and methamphetamine possession.

The one-year-old child was not seriously injured. Police say the man who kicked the 1-year old boy was attempting to flee the scene, but a man who witnessed the incident stepped in.

“He had tackled him to the ground and held him there, and the other associates from Dillon’s came and helped hold him on the ground till the police came,” Lashantai Whitaker said in December of 2018 when the incident took place.

