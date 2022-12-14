WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was sentenced to life in prison for capital murder on Wednesday.

Vinh Van Nguyen’s mugshot (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Vinh Van Nguyen, 49, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Nguyen was charged with capital murder for the death of three people back in June 2014.

Nguyen allegedly killed his girlfriend, 45-year-old Tuyet T. Huynh, her daughter, and his future son-in-law on June 24, 2014.

The homicides occurred in the 2200 block of S. Beech, near Pawnee and Webb.