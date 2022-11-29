WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita has been seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving truck Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just after 10:20 a.m., a 44-year-old man from Wichita was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado in the wrong direction on the outside shoulder of the exit ramp from southbound Interstate 435 to eastbound Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.

The KHP says the driver slowed to a stop for a disabled car on the outside shoulder. He waited for traffic to pass, then passed the disabled car.

According to the KHP, as the driver accelerated, a 22-year-old man from Wichita that was in the back of the truck fell off. He was taken with suspected serious injuries to an area medical center.