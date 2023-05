WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 34-year-old man from Wichita was seriously injured in a crash Saturday night during an attempt to flee from police.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 11:40 p.m., the man was driving a 2014 Dodge Dart in the 1000 block of E Zimmerly St.

He was just west of Ida when he hit a utility pole and crashed into a guardrail.

The KHP says he was taken with suspected serious injuries to a local hospital.