WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita was seriously injured in a highway crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 3:15 p.m., the 73-year-old Wichita man was driving a 2007 Pontiac Vibe southbound on Interstate 35 between mile marker 41 and 42.

The KHP says the man overcorrected, left the southbound lanes and hit a northbound 2020 Peterbilt driver by a 38-year-old man from Gainesville, Florida.

The driver from Wichita was taken with suspected serious injuries to a local hospital, according to the KHP.

The driver from Florida had no apparent injuries.