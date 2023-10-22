WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 6:55 a.m., a 25-year-old woman from Wichita was driving a 2008 Honda Civic northbound on North West Street.

As she went through the intersection at North West Street and North Westdale Drive, she went through the Kansas Department of Transportation fencing and onto Interstate 235.

When she went onto Interstate 235, she hit a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 64-year-old man from Valley Center. With him was a 25-year-old man from Wichita.

According to the KHP, both drivers received minor injuries. The passenger of the Jeep Cherokee received suspected serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.