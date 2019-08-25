Wichita man seriously injured in two vehicle accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One Wichita man was seriously hurt after a two vehicle crash Saturday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the collision occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on the Kansas Turnpike near east 71st street south and south Hydraulic street.

Officers said the driver of a Ford Fusion failed to yield after a stop when making a left turn off 71st Street and was struck by a second vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Ford did not suffer from any injuries.