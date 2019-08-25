Wichita man seriously injured in two vehicle accident

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

 WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One Wichita man was seriously hurt after a two vehicle crash Saturday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the collision occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on the Kansas Turnpike near east 71st street south and south Hydraulic street.

Officers said the driver of a Ford Fusion failed to yield after a stop when making a left turn off 71st Street and was struck by a second vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Ford did not suffer from any injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories