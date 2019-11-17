Wichita man shoots girlfriend and turns gun on himself; woman in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a domestic violence aggravated battery incident that occurred on Saturday evening.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence with a weapon call at a residence in the 2800 block of south Emporia. 

A 23-year-old male resident reported to officers a physical disturbance between a 22-year-old female and her 23-year-old boyfriend. During the disturbance, the female’s boyfriend fired a handgun toward her.

Upon arrival, officers able to contact the woman by phone who was reported as “screaming in distress.” Officers immediately made forced entry into the home when they heard a second gunshot. 

When officers entered, they located the woman with a single gunshot wound to her stomach, her boyfriend with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, and a 24-year-old male roommate who was not injured. 

Officers began lifesaving measures on the female before she was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Her boyfriend was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and the case numbers.

The WPD sends its thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by this tragic incident.  If you know of someone in a dangerous domestic relationship, please reach out to one of the following resources:

