WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita was shot while walking south on Broadway early Sunday morning, Wichita police say.

According to the Wichita Police Department, they were dispatched at 1:15 a.m. for an unknown call near the intersections of E. 47th Street S. and South Broadway.

Wichita police say officers learned a local restaurant had called 911 after a man had walked into the business bleeding from his arm. He left before they arrived.

At 2:08 a.m., Wichita police say they were informed that a 35-year-old man had arrived at a hospital in Derby with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his right arm.

According to the WPD, an investigation revealed that the man was walking south on Broadway on the east side of the road when an unknown suspect shot at him.

An investigation is ongoing.

Wichita police are asking anyone with any additional information on this case to please call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.