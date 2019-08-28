Wichita man suffering from mental health crisis, charged after standoff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man suffering from a mental health crisis on Tuesday has been brought up on charges following a standoff with The Wichita Police Department and SWAT team.

The department was called to the 1100 block of North Amidon around 11 a.m. to assist an elderly couple with a disturbance involving their son.

When officers contacted the son, they noticed the 52-year-old Frank Manning was armed with a handgun. Officers then cleared the scene.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., officers were again called to the home where the man was home alone. He was experiencing a mental health crisis and threatening property damage to the home.

“Due to the previous situation, WPD negotiation team and WPD SWAT team were activated to assist with the situation,” said officer Charley Davidson. “Officers and negotiators attempted several hours to speak with the man and have him exit the home in order to provide him additional help.”

Manning was arrested on charges of criminal use of a weapon, harassment, and violation of a protection from abuse order from the first incident.

Officers cleared the scene and were able to follow up with the family and mental health resource centers to assist.

