WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita who shot two teens with pellets in 2021 has been sentenced to probation.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, Kenney Thomas was sentenced to two years of probation, with an underlying sentence of two years.

Court documents state Thomas must also register as a violent offender for 15 years.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

The shooting happened on the night of Friday, April 3, 2021, at the Treatco Plant property.

According to police, officers arrived and found a 19-year-old man who had been shot by pellets in the hand and stomach. A 17-year-old boy was also shot. They both were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they learned the two victims went on to the property and were approached by Thomas, who fired shots at both of them.

Thomas was arrested at the property, and a gun was recovered.