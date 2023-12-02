WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Korleone Young with the Wichita Masonic Foundation hosted a toy run on Saturday.

The goal of the event was to give back to the community where Young grew up. It’s a community he says helped him learn and grow for years.

“I love this city and everything with it so these youth are an extension of that and they are my obligation and so I just wanted to do something for them,” Young said.

Young is an alumnus of Wichita East High School, and played in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him in the second round of the 1998 NBA Draft.