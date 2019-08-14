Wichita may soon use dogs to control geese population

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With new changes coming to Wichita’s leash law, the door is opening for a new way to control the geese population.

“We offer services, not only pushing geese off properties with dogs, but we also offer services in spring when nesting season rolls around,” says Chris Stoneberger with Goose Troopers.

His dog, Quinn, is eager to help. Stoneberger says Quinn will not hurt the geese, but she is not looking to make friends with them either.

“She is taught no harm, no foul, no touch,” Stoneberger explains. “I can put her inches within a bird, and she won’t touch them.”

Quinn used to be a herd dog for sheep. Now, she is specially trained to help control the geese population and maybe soon in Wichita.

“One of the issues is that geese find their homes here all year round, and a lot of that is because they are being fed or they are finding a little bit more of a hospitable environment for them to stay in,” says Troy Houtman, Director of Parks and Recreation.

Geese leave waste and often an aggressive impression upon people. The city believes they may have found an answer to help.

“This opens up the pathway for us to look at using dogs to push geese out of parks and primarily the golf courses,” Houtman says.

Stoneberger looks to capitalize. He is a contractor, or hired help, to scare off geese for anyone who needs it. He’s worked for a similar business before in Kansas City and he thinks what he does can help in Wichita.

“Every time we would come down to visit family we would notice all the geese down and what a problem they were,” he says.

Houtman also says before they use any service like Stoneberger’s the city will make sure the handler has proof of training and certification.

