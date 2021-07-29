Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and City of Wichita facing a lawsuit over violating the Americans with Disabilities Act

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former political candidate and current deaf activist is suing the City of Wichita and Mayor Brandon Whipple claiming he is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In the complaint, Chris Haulmark of Olathe claims Whipple’s live streams on Facebook exclude members of the deaf and hard of hearing communities because those live streams do not have captions.

The lawsuit claims Whipple’s use of his Facebook page to discuss public matters, like the pandemic qualify as a public forum that deaf and hard of hearing people cannot participate in.

On top of that, the suit claims Whipple banned Haulmark from the page over requests for captioning.

The City of Wichita said it will not comment because it is pending litigation.

The mayor in a tweet with Haulmark on Oct. 24, 2020, said that the “FB lives” are from a non-city account.

