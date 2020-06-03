Wichita mayor creates advisory council focused on civil rights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mayor Brandon Whipple said he wants to make Wichita a better place for everyone to live and has created an advisory council to focus on diversity and inclusion.

“After attending a rally this weekend, it made me just aware of the fact that we are missing that connection with the diverse community of Wichita,” said Mayor Whipple.

Nearly 20 people from pastors, teachers, disability advocates, activists, and more will make up the council.

“They’re actually taking our voices into consideration and implementing changes that need to be made in our city,” said Willie Scott, council member.

The members of the group are from different backgrounds and of different races.

“For so long, people have talked and talked, but rarely have we seen them follow up the action behind the talk,” said Scott.

Mayor Whipple said there needs to be a pathway to have things heard by government leaders.

“I’m not walking into this with any preconceived notion or agenda,” said Mayor Whipple. “I’m walking into this with an open mind, willing to listen.”

That willingness has caught the attention of the community and some rally organizers are urging the public to stay focused and peaceful.

“There are so many people that have put forth so much effort and so much work into making sure we have peaceful assemblies,” said Precious Smith, rally organizer. “The backing of the mayor is important and I think it’s great that he’s getting behind the community and recognizing there’s a need for that collaboration.”

But with great support comes some questions from city council members.

Some members said they knew nothing about the new advisory council when announced at Tuesday’s (June 2) meeting.

But, all voted for creating the group by the end of the meeting.

“We had some resistance toward the end of the meeting,” said Mayor Whipple. “But, the community feedback has been great. I think people think it’s past due.”

Some members said this is progress and they’re excited to move forward and focus on action-oriented goals.

“Not just for blacks, not just for white people, but for gays, for lesbians,” said Scott. “We are one people, one unit. Let’s stick together and fight for the cause and have a safe home and a safe place where we can all thrive.”

Mayor Whipple said the group will meet digitally until able to meet in person. The meetings will happen every other week.

Whipple said he will appoint additional members next week if he sees a need for more representation from certain parts of the community.

Advisory Council:

Davontae Harris

Pastor Pam Mason

Rev. Kevin Graham

Alicia Sanchez

Karen Cayce

LaWanda DeShazer

Tariq Azimi

Emily Schlenker

Marquetta Atkins

Abi Boatman

Sean Gates

Chad Rico

JJ James

Faith Martin

Ngoc Van

Brandon Trotter

Dalton Glasscock

Willy Scott Jr.

Hussam Madi

Allen Stoker Jr.

LATEST STORIES: