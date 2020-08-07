Wichita mayor releases plan to avoid animal shelter budget cuts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is announcing a plan to avoid major budget cuts to the stray dog program at the Wichita Animal Shelter, potentially avoiding future stray dog issues.

Mayor Whipple said the city has received hundreds of emails from concerned citizens about the issue since the proposal for a $400,000 budget cut to the animal shelter was made.

“If we didn’t have a place for strays to be dropped off, those strays might just wander through our neighborhoods, might actually pack up after a few years and cause problems,” said Mayor Whipple.

The original proposal would eliminate the stray dog program that allows people to bring in found pets or stay animals.

Whipple said with the help of the city’s budget team and community groups, a plan has been developed.

It includes a new fee structure and more enforcement of pet licenses that would bring more revenue into the shelter. The proposal also includes cost-saving techniques like measuring animals’ food.

Whipple said the animals are being overfed in the shelter and it could save the city $10,000-$20,000 a year.

“It should get us through the next year buying us enough time to build a closer relationship with the humane society so that we can share some responsibilities,” said Mayor Whipple. “It feels great to find solutions that are going to benefit our community.”

Local animal advocate groups pushed for solutions and encouraged the public to voice their opinions to officials. They said they’re happy the mayor and other officials are listening.

“This budget cut was going to seriously impact the safety of everyone in Wichita, regardless of if you own pets, you don’t like pets,” said Sarah Coffman with the Wichita Animal Action League.

Some said there is still work to be done, but they hope to continue building a relationship between the animal advocate groups and city leaders.

“It’s really unfortunate we had to get the public motivated and engaged in this, kind of flooding emails and voice mailboxes with concerns and I think it’s something as a city we struggled with since as long as I remember,” said Coffman.

Mayor Whipple said the proposal will go before city council on Tuesday, Aug. 11 and has to receive approval from all city council members to pass. Whipple said there could be changes made in the meeting.

