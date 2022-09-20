WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple called for better focus on finding a new, permanent police chief.

“It doesn’t deter our search,” said Mayor Whipple of the details coming out about two deputy chiefs and one former deputy Wichita Police Department chief threatening to sue the City. “And what the experts have told us is that actually there are folks that like a challenge. And they want to come in and make a legacy of being a professional police chief that’s leading a community forward.”

Whipple talked to KSN News after City Council Member Bryan Frye talked from the bench about the two current deputy chiefs threatening to sue.

Current deputy chiefs Jose Salcido and Chester Pinkston are joining former deputy chief Wanda Givens in a letter that threatens a lawsuit.

Frye says the current deputy chiefs, Salcido and Pinkston, should step down, saying the threat of a lawsuit amounts to extortion.

“I leave it to our administration to make sure that our people are doing the right thing,” said Frye. “When they’re (current two deputy chiefs) openly calling for extortion, that’s not the right thing.”

Other council members say now is not the time to talk about lawsuits. Council member Jeff Blubaugh says the focus needs to be on gathering facts about a potential lawsuit and focus on finding a new chief.

“I think we just have to let that process work out if they do choose to file that lawsuit,” said Blubaugh of deputy chiefs Salcido and Pinkston.

Blubaugh added the questions surrounding the department Monday and Tuesday are not helping land a new chief from a national search.

“You know this does add something to it,” said Blubaugh. “It makes this much more difficult. Coming into the (chief search), we’ve already got so many issues.”

Former chief Gordon Ramsay stepped down in February of this year. The city has been without a permanent chief since. Interim Chief of Police Lem Moore recently indicated he is going to retire soon. The City has now named retired Captain Troy Livingston to lead the department as the new interim chief.

“When it comes to public policy, I need to focus on the data and not the drama,” said Whipple.

Whipple said he expects the City to be on a timeline that would hire a new Chief of Police by the end of the year and possibly as soon as late October.

“So my understanding is we are still on the timeline that was recently given to us by staff and the city manager,” said Whipple.

That timeline includes public input into the process, which is slated to begin in early October, according to the City of Wichita website.