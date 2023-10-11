Affordable housing takes center stage in a mayoral forum co-organized by the Wichita Journalism Collaborative and Wichita Habitat for Humanity.

The Wichita Public Library will host the forum at 5:45 p.m. at the Advanced Learning Library.

Danielle Johnson is the executive director of Habitat for Humanity and says the affordable housing crisis is felt across the country and in Wichita.

“We really hope that our candidates address what the city’s plan is for affordable housing,” Johnson said. “We have an incredible city housing department, but they do need support. So making sure that the community knows what the partnerships look like. I’m leaning into our nonprofit organizations that are very much in the affordable housing field. I’m looking to hear what they believe affordable housing is.”

Dawn Ebb, the executive director of Family Promise of Wichita, say there’s not enough affordable housing in Wichita.

Epp says they see families struggling right now, and many of them are single-income homes. She says typically someone needs to make at least $16/hour to rent a 2-bedroom home. She also sees people having to pick what bills to pay.

Epp hopes to see more subsidized housing so families can get on their feet. And, she wants momentum to continue among organizations and policymakers in working together as a team.

