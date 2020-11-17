Wichita medical expert weighs in on latest COVID-19 vaccine annoucement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More promising news when it comes to ending the coronavirus pandemic. A second drug-maker says its vaccine candidate works. Moderna announced its candidate is about 95-percent effective.

Moderna said it plans to ask for an emergency use authorization with the FDA in the coming weeks and expects to have about 20 million doses ready to ship by the end of the year.

Moderna is the second company to reach this stage in the vaccine trials. Pfizer announced similar results last week.

The Alliance for Multispecialty Research in Wichita participated in trials for both vaccines. Dr. Terry Poling, the vice president of the company says things are moving faster than they did during the push for an H1N1 vaccine.

“About ten years ago when we had that big influenza change, we ramped up somewhat, but nowhere near like this — we didn’t have all the federal help to help the companies,” Dr. Poling said.

Dr. Poling said it typically takes two to three years to get this far for a vaccine, but billions of dollars in federal funding sped things along.

