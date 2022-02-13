WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Students at a local middle school came together and used their voices to create change. Organizers of a student-led protest hope taking a stand will create change for their peers.

The incident happened at Stucky Middle School. According to a post on Facebook, students at the school claim a teacher made a racially insensitive comment. A Black student asked her if the cotton on her desk was real. Students claim she said it was and that she needed more. She then asked the Black student to pick some for her.

Protest organizers said they had to do something and hold the teacher accountable.

“We got kids looking up to us, sixth graders, seventh graders,” Rey’Zhian Shears-Montgomery, one of the protest organizers, said. “They look up at us. We couldn’t let this one slide. We planned and we wanted to set a standard for what’s right.”

With the support of their principal, five eighth-graders organized the protest in just one day. Shears-Montgomery, Aaron Bohannon, A’maree Bohannon, Lyriq Evans, Keuntis Henderson said more than 200 students filled the Stucky cafeteria on Friday, Feb. 11 during their first hour class period to show their support.

After the incident, Wichita Public Schools released a statement saying in part, “The school is aware of the comments and is currently investigating. The teacher has apologized to students and her classes. The principal met yesterday with the students involved to hear their concerns.”

The protest organizers said they were surprised by the support they received from their principal and the number of students who participated in the protest.