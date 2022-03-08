WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita middle school already known for hands-on learning with gardens, bees, ducks and chickens is getting a name change late next year.

Starting with the 2023-24 school year, Coleman Middle School, 1544 N. Governeour, will become Coleman Environmental Magnet Middle School. The Wichita Board of Education approved making the school an environmental magnet school during its Monday meeting.

Wichita Public Schools USD 259 said this will give parents and students more choices at the middle school level.

Principal Karen Waterman-Overgaard gives a lot of the credit to science teacher Jared Hall.

“Mr. Hall was given a plot of land out here, outside of his classroom, and he started with honey bees, with a garden,” she said. “He grows grapes, strawberries, all kinds of vegetables. It started many years ago and he’s just continued to develop it throughout the years and add more things to it. We now have chickens and ducks.”

Students who live within the Coleman boundaries will still be able to attend the school. But others who are interested in an environment curriculum will also be able to apply for admission.

“Next school year will be our planning year,” the principal said. “So for staff, so they learn how to implement our theme, which is environmental, into their lessons. The following year, 2023 and 2024 will be our actual implementation year.”

An indoor tower garden provides fresh vegetables at Coleman Middle School, Mar. 8, 2022. (KSN Photo)

In addition to an outside garden, the school has a tower garden inside. It includes basil, chard and arugula.

“With the tower garden, we actually serve vegetables in our cafeteria,” Waterman-Overgaard said. “Our kids will have a salad from this occasionally. But we’d like to do that large scale and possibly have salads provided to all of the schools in Wichita.”

Coleman also has a lot of property to allow them to grow their program, including plans to have a small tallgrass prairie area.

Wichita already has an environmental program for younger children at Earhart Environmental Magnet Elementary School, 4401 Arkansas.