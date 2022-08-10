WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of one of her infant sons has been ordered to serve jail time for violating her probation, according to a representative from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

(Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Christy Rollings, 42, pleaded guilty in 2018 to involuntary manslaughter and four counts of endangering a child in the death of her son, Patrick Kempton, who was two months old.

According to the Wichita Police Department, Rollings and her baby’s father, Kyle Kempton, were drunk the night before at a west Wichita hotel and awoke to find one of their twins, Patrick, not breathing.

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Rollings was arrested on the original 2018 charges.

Judge Dave Dahl ordered Rollings to serve 120 days in the Kansas Department of Corrections. After Rollings’ serves that time, her probation will be reinstated. The judge also ordered an additional year of probation.

The State of Kansas had asked for her original sentence in 2018, 34 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter, to be imposed.

According to court documents, Rollings violated her probation due to several incidents between October 27, 2021, and January 11, 2022, including failing to report to scheduled probation meetings, failing to re-engage in substance abuse treatment after a relapse, and failure to report for a urine analysis.