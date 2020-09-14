Wichita mother creates support group for moms who lose children to gun violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After two Wichita teens were killed by guns in the last week, a Wichita mother is ramping up her support group to provide assistance to the victim’s mothers.

“This is a club that I don’t want anyone to ever join ever,” said Danita White, a mother who lost her son to gun violence.

Several moms in Wichita have collages of their sons’ pictures displayed throughout their homes. It’s a sign of remembrance after such a tragic loss.

“Every time that I hear of a child dying, I feel just heartbroken,” said White. “But when I know it’s from gun violence, it takes me to another level.”

These women call themselves Mothers Against Gun Violence and the group was started by Wichita, Liza Chavez.

Chavez formed the support group after her two sons were shot and killed just a few years apart.

“All of this just brought me back to where I see myself,” said Chavez. “When I lost my son, Javier, the emotions when I saw her crying, I saw my daughters crying, when they found out they had lost their brother, it takes me right back to that first day it happened. This gun violence needs to stop.”

Until that violence stops, Chavez said she will be here for other mothers going through similar situations, like those involved in the most recent shootings.

Chavez said her daughter knew both families closely and their family has provided a place to sleep along with emotional support. She is also working to help raise money for funeral expenses.

Danita White, whose son was murdered in 2016, said she knows the feeling all too well. Her son’s case is still not solved, and she said it haunts her every day, but the support she’s received from Chavez and other moms has helped her through the toughest times.

“We each process, and we each handle in different ways,” said White. “One of the things I’ve really worked hard about so that I can be there for other people is to not make it about me.”

The mothers encourage families to reach out for help through the pain.

“Let yourself feel,” said White. “Whatever you feel and don’t apologize for it.”

Some members of the group said they prefer one-on-one support rather than a group setting. Chavez said several options are available if you need help.

To find out more information about Mothers Against Gun Violence, click here.

