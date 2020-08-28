Wichita mother helps her son evacuate hurricane Laura

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita mother and her son described Hurricane Laura as an amplified tornado with a lot of water. They said it will be a long road ahead.

“Tuesday came and things got more serious,” said Colleen Psihountas.

“We knew we had to start packing up the ship and head out,” said Marco Psihountas.

Monday, Colleen Psihountas drove through Louisiana to visit her son. When Tuesday came, she said a mandatory evacuation had them scrambling to pack up his things.

“I was just really surprised, but you know, we helped him put everything on the second floor with his roommates, and you know got a little creative with their couch,” said Colleen Psihountas.

Colleen said on her way out of Lake Charles just hours later, it felt eerie.

“We realized what people really go through, you know seeing houses boarded up,” said Colleen Psihountas.

Marco hasn’t gone back to his home but his roommate Keith Cameron took these photos. On the way to the house, buildings were destroyed, trees and telephone lines were down, and water submerged homes in the area where Marco works.

Marco said the house is still standing, but his neighbors were hit harder.

“It starts to hit home a little bit because you realize like not only am I not going back to work, not going back to my desk for a while, and I’m not going back to my home for a while,” said Marco Psihountas.

Marco said it will be a while before getting back to Louisiana, but when he does, he said he will start picking up the pieces.

“We don’t want to be in this situation but no one’s gonna fix it but us,” said Marco.

Colleen said to take warnings and evacuations seriously, as it gave her and her son enough time to stay safe.

