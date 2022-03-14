WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita family is remembering 9-year-old Armani Saucedo as a “bright light.”

Armani was killed in a crash Saturday night on W Kellogg Dr near S Seneca St.

Justice Seamster, his mother, says he was her miracle baby. She says at the time of Armani’s birth, he weighed only three pounds.

“He’s been a fighter since he’s been born,” Seamster said. “He was my rock.”

Seamster says he loved playing outside, video games, Pikachu, anything to do with cars, and so much more. He also enjoyed working hard in the classroom.

“He got good grades,” Seamster said. “He just graduated speech. He worked so hard in school.”

Armani loved to bring joy to others, according to his mother.

“He loved making people laugh and smile. He was a caring boy. He tried to make friends everywhere he went.”

Seamster says she has been finding comfort knowing he was always there when she was sad.

“He’d just come up to me and be like, ‘Mama. It’s gonna be okay. You’re gonna be okay.’ And, I just like keep replaying that in my head. I’m gonna be okay and that he’s here with me,” Seamster said as she cried.

Her miracle baby, now gaining a new title, “He’s up there… watching over us. He’s my little angel now.”

The family is currently planning his funeral. If you’d like to help, click here.