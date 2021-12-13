Wichita mother receives keys to her new Habitat for Humanity home ahead of Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita mother and her children are celebrating their new home ahead of Christmas.

Antoinette Kenny received the keys for the home located in the 1100 block of N. Chautauqua, on Monday. Kenny’s home was built through Wichita Habitat for Humanity in partnership with Koch Industries.

Kenny worked to help build the home. She said that she learned to put flooring down, paint and use a nail gun.

“It feels wonderful. Wonderful. It is something I have been trying to do for many years, and I’m finally here,” she said. “I feel like I’m at home. I’m excited. I finally get a family home that is really worth living in.”

It is the 69th Wichita Habitat for Humanity house built since the campaign began in 2014.

“Antoinette’s home is the 10th home Koch Industries has sponsored. Their support of our work also includes the more than 300 volunteers from Koch who built alongside Antoinette,” Danielle Johnson, executive director of Wichita Habitat for Humanity, said.

