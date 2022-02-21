WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been a couple of stressful days for single mom, Brittney Greer. The recent infant powder formula recall for Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare left her unsure of what to do for her seven-month-old baby, Dalluz.

“All four of his cans were affected that we had left. It took a big toll because he had a bottle he wanted the next morning and I had no way to feed him,” Greer explained.

Dalluz is a happy baby boy, but his sensitive stomach makes it a challenge to keep him fed.



“He got put on formula at three weeks old as he’s had thrush,” she said. “He’s ended up with a lot of G.I. problems. He’s had diarrhea constantly. He’s just… it’s just terrible.”

Greer has tried many formulas and discovered Alimentum is the one that works for Dalluz.

Now that their stash is wiped from the recall she says it has been a challenge.

Greer is a recipient of WIC, a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children. “Alimentum is the WIC formula that’s on my WIC,” she said.

While usually helpful, Greer says it has been challenging to exchange the recalled cans.

“WIC won’t go to Enfamil formula due to the fact they have a contract with Similac which is why they won’t switch. They don’t want to break that contract but they don’t understand how badly this is affecting so many families out there and so many families can’t really afford to do their own formula. They can’t afford it out of pocket,” she said.

With limited options, Greer searched for a good samaritan to help.

“I’ve actually found an amazing woman who has a lot of breast milk to donate, and I actually pick it up (Monday) evening,” she said.

KSN News reached out to WIC to find out how they are handling the recall. Their office was closed due to Presidents Day.