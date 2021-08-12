Wichita mother convicted in son’s methadone overdose death requests new counsel during sentencing

WICHITA, Kan. KSNW) — A Wichita woman convicted in the death of her 2-year-old son requested new counsel during her sentencing Thursday.

Back in May, a jury convicted 25-year-old Kimberly Compass of first-degree felony murder.

Compass told the judge Thursday that her counsel was ineffective. A judge granted her request.

Zayden Jaynesahkluah

Her son Zayden Jaynesahkluah died of a methadone overdose in a motel in the 2300 block of S. Broadway, May 31, 2019.

During the trial, witnesses testified the boy’s DNA was found on the mouth of one of Compass’s prescription bottles. In addition, the contents of a fruit punch juice bottle and a Coke can found in the motel room also tested positive for methadone.

Prosecutors say a box where the drugs were supposed to be kept had a broken lock, but Compass brought it into the motel room where her children could reach it. They also suggested during the trial that Compass had “dosed” Zayden with the methadone because he was hard to handle.

Following the conviction, Zayden’s father, Caleb Jaynesahkluah, said the verdict is a step toward closure for his family. Following the sentencing delay, he was too upset to talk.