Wichita motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run late Wednesday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man. It happened at 47th Street South and Hydraulic around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the investigation revealed a black SUV was traveling eastbound on 47th Street South. The SUV then turned north onto Hydraulic and struck a westbound 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The driver of the black SUV fled the scene and was not located, and the SUV may have damage to the front right corner.

“We are using our traffic cameras to look and see if those traffic cameras caught anyone in that area,” said Sgt. Brian Mock, Wichita Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 316-268-4407, See Something Say Something at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.