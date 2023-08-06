SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist from Wichita was seriously injured in a crash in a construction zone Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old man riding a 2021 Indian MC was headed northbound on Interstate 35 just past East Kellogg Avenue.

The KHP says the man was navigating through the construction zone when he became unstable. He lost control of his motorcycle and overturned.

According to the KHP, the man was taken with suspected serious injuries to a local hospital.