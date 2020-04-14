Wichita moves closer to construction of a new water plant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council has given first-round approval to accepting a loan from the federal government to help pay for a new water treatment facility.

The $280,860,714 loan comes from the Environmental Protection Agency by way of the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA). It will pay for almost half of the new plant.

Alan King, the director of Wichita Public Works and Utilities, told the council members that one of the reasons the WIFIA loan is so attractive is a deferral of repayment for five years after construction.

“We figure about 4 to 5 years to build the treatment plant, and it’s a full five years after that we start the payment back,” said King.

Project Budget

Sources Percent Amount WIFIA Loan 49% $280,860.714 State Revolving Fund 47% $267,342,000 Water Utility Funds 2% $11,620,317 Revenue Bonds 2% $13,362,100 Total Sources 100% $573,185,131

The loan is not to exceed $331M after interest. King says the interest is based on adding .01% to the state, local and federal government securities.

“If it were to lock in today that would be 1.36% so as you can see that is a very low interest rate,” said King.

He said the actual rate will depend on the date the contract is signed which will likely be April 23, 2020.

The council members approved the first reading unanimously. They will vote on it again at the next council meeting.

The money will pay for a plant that can produce 120 million gallons of drinking water a day. The site is near 21st Street North and the the Wichita-Valley Center Floodway.

Construction would begin in September of this year with completion planned for January 2025.

