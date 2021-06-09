Wichita moving company hit with $119,000 civil penalty

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A now-defunct Wichita moving company has been ordered to pay more than $119,000 in restitution, civil fines, penalties and court costs after the company president ignored a consumer protection lawsuit filed by the Sedgwick County prosecutor.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says the company, Get A Move On, engaged in deceptive and unconscionable business practices, violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

The case was prompted by the complaint of a 70-year-old man who hired the company last year for $6,000 to move the contents of his house from Kansas to Georgia. The man reported that Get A Move On delivered only part of the load and that some items that were delivered were damaged.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories