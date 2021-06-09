Wichita moving company hit with $119,000 civil penalty

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A now-defunct Wichita moving company has been ordered to pay more than $119,000 in restitution, civil fines, penalties and court costs after the company president ignored a consumer protection lawsuit filed by the Sedgwick County prosecutor.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says the company, Get A Move On, engaged in deceptive and unconscionable business practices, violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

The case was prompted by the complaint of a 70-year-old man who hired the company last year for $6,000 to move the contents of his house from Kansas to Georgia. The man reported that Get A Move On delivered only part of the load and that some items that were delivered were damaged.