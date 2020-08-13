Wichita music talent Jenny Wood files lawsuit against the City

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A familiar talent in the Wichita music scene, Jenny Wood, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Wichita Thursday. The lawsuit claims a lack of training led to a police chase that injured Wood and killed her mother and niece.

Wood was riding in the car with her mother and niece when it was hit in downtown Wichita in May of 2019. Wood was critically injured, her mother and niece were killed in the accident.

The lawsuit claims the WPD officer lacked training and started a high-speed chase through downtown Wichita on a Sunday afternoon, where the car she was in was hit by a stolen vehicle.



The lawsuit seeks damages for more than 75-thousand dollars.

To view the court document for this lawsuit, click the link below.