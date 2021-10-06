Wichita musician, Rudy Love, dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita musician Rudy Love Sr. has died following a battle with pancreatic cancer. His son made the announcement in a Facebook post.

“We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers. Rudy was an extraordinary man. This loss will be felt for a lifetime not just by us. But all over the world,” said Rudy Love, Jr.

Love has worked with artists like Little Richard, Marvin Gaye and Martina McBride.

The Sedgwick County Commission recently proclaimed July 21, 2021, as Rudy Love Day. Rudy and his son performed for the commission.

In 2018, filmmaker John Alexander created a documentary about Rudy called “This is Love.” It featured more about Rudy, the music he created with family, and some of the biggest names in pop, R&B, and soul music from the late 1960s to today. You can see an interview with Alexander and Rudy below.

