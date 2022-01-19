Wichita NAACP meets to discuss Cedric Lofton’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita NAACP branch met following District Attorney Marc Bennett’s announcement to not file charges in the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.

NAACP President Larry Burks Sr. said the group met last night to discuss the matter. This morning he addressed the county commission during public comments.

“Regardless of their circumstances for his being placed in the JIAC facility, his placement there should not have resulted in the loss of his life. Leadership at several levels failed him. His family and this community” said Burks.

Burks said the NAACP would be calling for changes at several levels. He said the commission could make those changes.

“They include changes to allow for funding in the training of law enforcement officials in dealing with mental health issues, the stand your ground laws, and current legislation in effect which was cited by DA Bennett to not make a charge in this case,” said Burks.

Burks said the NAACP will be addressing more specifics soon.

“We anticipate your positive response and acceptance in the areas where you can make a difference for the best interest of our community and to bring a level of justice to all, particularly in this matter, for his family and again for our community,” Burks said.