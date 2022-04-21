WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita nail salon is closed for repairs after a car crashed into the front of the building Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. at NailTime, in the 500 block of South Seneca, just north of Kellogg.
Police say a woman in her 70s got her foot caught on the gas pedal of her vehicle, and that’s what caused the crash.
No one was injured.
KSN called NailTime to find out the extent of the damage. A worker said they are closed for now. They are waiting for insurance and repairs to the front door before they can open again.