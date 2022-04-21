WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita nail salon is closed for repairs after a car crashed into the front of the building Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at NailTime, in the 500 block of South Seneca, just north of Kellogg.

Police say a woman in her 70s got her foot caught on the gas pedal of her vehicle, and that’s what caused the crash.

No one was injured.

A car crashed into a nail salon near Seneca and Kellogg, April 21, 2022. (KSN Photo)

KSN called NailTime to find out the extent of the damage. A worker said they are closed for now. They are waiting for insurance and repairs to the front door before they can open again.