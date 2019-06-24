Wichita named All-America City for the first time in a decade

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita was named an All-America City this weekend following a competition in Denver.

It is fifth time the city has claimed this national recognition, but the first time in the last decade.

Wichita competed against 19 other finalist cities in the National Civic League (NCL) competition.

“This award memorializes the great projects we can develop when we bring together citizens, businesses, governments and non-profits,” said Mayor Jeff Longwell. ”At the end of the day, our entire community benefits from the collaborative effort.”

Cities were judged on the merits of three local projects that focused on creating healthy communities through civic engagement, a 10-minute presentation that showcased the projects and a 10-minute question-and-answer segment.

Wichita’s presentation was a parody of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” The Wichita skit highlighted the inclusive collaboration that produced League 42, the work of the Health and Wellness Coalition to address barriers to healthy foods, and WPD’s efforts to strengthen community bonds and build relationships.

Wichita previously claimed the AAC honor in 1961, 1993, 1999 and 2009.

The All-American City Award recognizes communities that leverage civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness and innovation to successfully address local issues. Created in 1949, the award – which was once called the “Nobel Prize for constructive citizenship” – is given out to 10 communities every year.