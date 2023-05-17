WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wallethub.com has ranked Wichita as the best summer travel destination in a study released on Tuesday. The city came in at No. 4 on the list behind Atlanta, Honolulu and Washington, DC.

The study used costs, attractions, weather, activities and safety. Wichita ranked high in travel costs and hassles, affordability and safety.

Brandy Evans, Visit Wichita‘s vice president of marketing, said the city provides tremendous value.

“Our hotels are very reasonably priced. We have a lot of free things to see and do, and we think that’s why we’re one of the best summer destinations,” said Evans.

So far this year, Visit Wichita says travel started off well, and several sporting events are coming up this summer. The marketing organization hopes planners will see this information and consider Wichita in the future.

“We hope that sports-right holders will consider us, even businesses and potential people who want to live here,” Evans added. “We do not want to be a flyover country. We want people to come here, live, work and play.”

Additionally on May 8, Wichita was ranked as the 5th-most affordable city for family vacations in a study by Forbes Advisor