WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita announced Friday morning that Troy Livingston has been appointed interim chief of the Wichita Police Department, effective Sept. 27.

Livingston is a former deputy chief and served in many roles with the department from 1995 until 2019, when he retired. The City of Wichita says Livingston is not a candidate for the permanent chief position.

Current Interim Police Chief Lemuel “Lem” Moore announced last month that he plans to retire. The City says Moore will serve until Sept. 30 to assist with the transition.

Troy Livingston (Courtesy City of Wichita)

Interim Chief of Police Lemuel Moore (Courtesy City of Wichita)

Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay (Courtesy City of Wichita)

Former Police Chief Gordon Ramsay left the Wichita Police Department on Mar. 1 to move back to Minnesota.

Livingston has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Houston, and a master’s in both criminal justice and public administration from Wichita State University.

He attended the FBI National Academy’s 274th Session, graduated from the Major Cities Chiefs Association Police Executive Leadership Institute and graduated from the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command, Class 381.

Wichita City Manager Robert Layton said Livingston will be a great fit as interim chief.

“He has an outstanding depth of experience and knowledge of the department,” Layton said. “His tested judgment and commendable experience at just about every level of leadership in the department, from officer to deputy chief, gives him a great perspective and understanding of the needs of the City and the department. He will be a strong, respected leader while the search for the permanent chief position is completed.”

“I also want to recognize and thank Interim Chief Moore for his many, many years of service and specifically for his leadership over the last several challenging months for the City,” Layton said. “We wish him well.”

“I am looking forward to serving my community again, as well as preparing for a smooth transition for the new chief,” Livingston said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to get a lot of great progress accomplished for the City in the interim.”

The City continues to look for a permanent police chief. It initially hoped to make an announcement by late September. The newest timeline has that happening in late October. Click here for the latest on the police chief search.