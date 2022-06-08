WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita named a street after its first Jewish mayor.

Sol H. Kohn (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

E Rockhill Lane was over-named to Sol Kohn Ln on Wednesday, June 8.

An event was held at the Jewish Community Center in honor of the reveal.

At the event, Wichita’s current mayor, Brandon Whipple, made remarks at a reception that followed the reveal.

Dr. Jay Price, from Wichita State University, spoke about the history of the Jewish community in Wichita.

According to the City of Wichita, Kohn served as the first Jewish mayor of Wichita for five months in 1879. The City says he greatly contributed to Wichita’s strategic position as the commercial and financial capital of Kansas.

For more information on the history of Jews in Wichita, you can visit the Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation’s website.