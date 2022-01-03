Wichita native accepting donations to bring back to Colorado fire victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One Wichita woman is doing her part to help those left with nothing after the Marshall Fire in Colorado.

Wichita native Michele Graves moved to Colorado three months ago for work. She was home in Kansas for the holidays when the Marshall Fire broke out not too far from her new home.

“I was like, what can I do? I felt a little helpless since I’m here. So, I thought what can I do to try to help out?” Graves asked herself.

The new Colorado resident decided to make a plea.

“I went to the next door app, and I thought let me reach out to some people, see what I get,” she said.

Graves asked her neighbors for any donations that she will be able to drive back to those in need in Colorado.

“Blankets, coats, shoes, easy food items like Hormel, Chef Boyardee can type things easy stuff, water, towels, wash rags. Pet supplies of course,” she said listing items.

People delivered. Some dropped off items at her home and others ordered items online.

“One of the neighbors ordered quite a bit of stuff from chewy.com to have sent to my address in Colorado. So that makes it a little easier,” Graves said. “I’m not sure if I’m gonna have to get a U-haul yet, but I might have to that’s what I’m looking into just in case.”

Graves believes each item will make a difference.

“Kansas is about people helping others that are in desperate need. So and I’m actually going to put labels on the packages that I have saying this is with love from Kansas,” she said.

Graves is planning to start her drive back to Colorado Tuesday.

If you’re interested in helping her, you can e-mail her at michele_graves@att.net.