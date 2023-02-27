WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Artists in and around Wichita are invited to learn more about the Keepers on Parade art project Monday evening.

The Keepers on Parade are 10-foot tall replicas of the 44-foot tall Keeper of the Plains that stands at the confluence of the Big and Little Arkansas rivers. Artist Blackbear Bosin created the original sculpture.

Other artists have been putting their touch on the smaller fiberglass Keepers. KSN News has one that artist Meredith Radke-Gannon painted.

Keepers on Parade, KSN News, 833 N. Main, Wichita (KSN Photo)

Keepers on Parade, Douglas and Washington, Wichita (KSN Photo)

Keepers on Parade, Douglas and Washington, Wichita (KSN Photo)

Keepers on Parade, Fidelity Bank, 100 E. English Street, Wichita (KSN Photo)

Keepers on Parade, Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead Street, Wichita (KSN Photo)

Keepers on Parade, Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead Street, Wichita (KSN Photo)

Blackbear Bosin’s Keeper of the Plains, Wichita (KSN Photo)

There are more than five dozen of the Keepers on Parade around Wichita, and the City wants more of them.

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding an informational meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, for artists to learn about the project and how to apply. The meeting is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Chamber offices, 350 W. Douglas Avenue.

Parking is available on the north side of the Chamber building and along the street.

You can register ahead of the meeting by clicking here.