Wichita non-profit seeks to minimize stigma, offer free HIV testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita non-profit Positive Directions offers free HIV testing, year-round in a non-clinical setting.

In celebration of the 31st annual World AIDS Day (Dec. 1), Positive Directions is taking their testing and information to two local universities on Tuesday for free screening and information-sharing.

Anyone can get tested by stopping by Positive Directions’ headquarters in downtown Wichita, with a test that takes just a minute to show results.

“A lot of people say, ‘I’d rather just not know.’ Well you’re not gonna know for six months to a year, after that, you’re really gonna know it’s going to be too late,” executive director Brett Hogan said.

With certain sexually transmitted infections on the rise in Sedgwick County, Hogan recommends getting tested if you’re even a little bit concerned.

“Maybe you’re going down a path of being a little too risky? Come here, hang with us, we can give you a few pointers to get you back on the right track,” Hogan said.

The first screening is for Wichita State students, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Rhatigan Student Center on WSU’s campus.

The second event is at KU School of Medicine-Wichita from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For their hours and address, click here.

