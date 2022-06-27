WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The smokestack at Wichita North High School is being lowered down to 50 feet.

Merriam-Webster defines a smokestack as “a pipe or funnel through which smoke and gases are discharged.”

The smokestack appears to have been part of the original construction of North which began in 1928, according to Wendy Johnson, the division director at Wichita Public Schools.

This is taking place as part of phase three of restoring the exterior of North. It is being shorted due to safety concerns and to make maintenance more feasible.

The project started on June 13 and is scheduled to be finished in early August.